Compass Planning Associates Inc Has $199,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Compass Planning Associates Inc reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2718 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

