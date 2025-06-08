Scancell (LON:SCLP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.88 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.73 ($0.13). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 10.95 ($0.15), with a volume of 1,472,135 shares changing hands.

Scancell Trading Up 9.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79. The firm has a market cap of £113.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Scancell

In other Scancell news, insider Martin Diggle purchased 44,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £4,044.96 ($5,472.08). 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Scancell

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

