Best Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Now – June 7th

NVIDIA, Broadcom, and Alphabet are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that design, build, operate or maintain the physical and organizational facilities—such as roads, bridges, airports, utilities and telecommunications networks—necessary for the functioning of an economy. These companies typically benefit from long-term, stable demand and regulatory support, making their revenues relatively predictable even during economic downturns. Investors often include infrastructure stocks in portfolios seeking steady income and lower volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.72. 153,523,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,137,824. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $12.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.95. 41,055,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,998,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.47 on Friday, hitting $173.68. The company had a trading volume of 35,701,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,162,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.14 and a 200 day moving average of $174.35. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Further Reading