Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,874,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,312 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 3.8% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $232,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,231,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,704 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,907,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,398,000 after buying an additional 170,221 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,752,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,014,000 after buying an additional 586,886 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,612,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,274,000 after buying an additional 287,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,118,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,578,000 after buying an additional 82,469 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP opened at $33.65 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

