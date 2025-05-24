253,428 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 253,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,137,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,477,000 after acquiring an additional 931,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,954,000 after purchasing an additional 708,523 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,491,000 after purchasing an additional 975,929 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,755,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Dbs Bank cut Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.55.

MDLZ opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

