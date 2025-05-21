William Blair Issues Positive Estimate for RH Earnings

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.46. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s FY2027 earnings at $15.02 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on RH from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $276.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.94.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $207.54 on Wednesday. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.87.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in RH by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RH by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in RH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

