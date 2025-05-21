Q2 Earnings Forecast for TRDA Issued By HC Wainwright

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entrada Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.42) EPS.

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.04. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $21.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

