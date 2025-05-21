AWM Investment Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

AWM Investment Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 89,309 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,450,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,126,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Juniper Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 1,937,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,824,000 after buying an additional 1,070,656 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after buying an additional 126,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,231,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,544,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,636,574.17. The trade was a 2.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $71,164.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,262.20. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,475 shares of company stock valued at $128,065. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Report on OFIX

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OFIX opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.