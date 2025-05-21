Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Announces $0.30 Dividend

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.299 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

TELNY stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 24.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dnb Nor Markets cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Telenor ASA

About Telenor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

