Insider Selling: Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Senior Officer Sells 383,098 Shares of Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patricia Munoz Kosa sold 383,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$440,562.70.
Sierra Metals Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a market cap of C$171.40 million, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.62 and a 1 year high of C$1.15.
Sierra Metals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sierra Metals
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Rivian Stock Below $20: Charging Up or in the Breakdown Lane?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Best Utilities Stocks for Stability and Growth in 2025
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Qualcomm’s Re-Entry Into the CPU Market May Not Be Enough
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.