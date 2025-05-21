Insider Selling: Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Senior Officer Sells 383,098 Shares of Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patricia Munoz Kosa sold 383,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$440,562.70.

Sierra Metals Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a market cap of C$171.40 million, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.62 and a 1 year high of C$1.15.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

