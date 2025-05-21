Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 133,784 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2,197.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,784 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,719 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,542,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,975 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,435,000 after purchasing an additional 428,035 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.