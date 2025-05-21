Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $221,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $574,824,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,427,000 after acquiring an additional 758,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5,196.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 689,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,658,000 after acquiring an additional 676,419 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 10.1%

MTUM stock opened at $230.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.17. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $231.39.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

