Peanut the Squirrel One Day Volume Reaches $204.54 Million (PNUT)

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Peanut the Squirrel token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut the Squirrel has a market cap of $339.26 million and approximately $204.54 million worth of Peanut the Squirrel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peanut the Squirrel has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,883.08 or 1.00312848 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,692.28 or 1.00133782 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Peanut the Squirrel Token Profile

Peanut the Squirrel launched on October 31st, 2024. Peanut the Squirrel’s total supply is 999,852,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,852,831 tokens. Peanut the Squirrel’s official Twitter account is @pnutsolana. Peanut the Squirrel’s official website is www.pnutsol.com.

Peanut the Squirrel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Peanut the Squirrel has a current supply of 999,852,652.030898. The last known price of Peanut the Squirrel is 0.34757048 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 287 active market(s) with $201,040,359.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pnutsol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut the Squirrel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut the Squirrel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut the Squirrel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

