Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1102 per share on Friday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a 18.6% increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

