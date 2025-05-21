Rarible (RARI) Price Hits $1.22 on Major Exchanges

Rarible (RARI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Rarible has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $22.63 million and $353,445.10 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,480,302 tokens. The official website for Rarible is rari.foundation. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

