Eliza (elizawakesup) Price Down 24.1% Over Last Week (ELIZA)

Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Eliza (elizawakesup) token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $835,943.63 worth of Eliza (elizawakesup) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eliza (elizawakesup) has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,883.08 or 1.00312848 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106,692.28 or 1.00133782 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Eliza (elizawakesup) Profile

Eliza (elizawakesup)’s total supply is 999,986,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,289,400 tokens. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official Twitter account is @elizawakesup. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official website is www.elizawakesup.ai.

Buying and Selling Eliza (elizawakesup)

According to CryptoCompare, “Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a current supply of 999,986,938.84827. The last known price of Eliza (elizawakesup) is 0.00360192 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $829,597.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elizawakesup.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eliza (elizawakesup) directly using U.S. dollars.

