ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.66 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04). 5,267,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,756,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £12.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.73.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. As a group, analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
