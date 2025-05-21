Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:BLNE) Issues Earnings Results

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 2,066.36% and a negative net margin of 74.63%.

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

Shares of BLNE stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.15. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

Insider Transactions at Eastside Distilling

In related news, CEO Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. bought 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $25,298.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,721,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,597.27. This trade represents a 1.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 70,661 shares of company stock valued at $101,648. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

