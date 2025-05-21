ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) Posts Earnings Results

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $18.98 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 179.83% and a negative net margin of 86.36%.

ReShape Lifesciences Price Performance

ReShape Lifesciences stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.48. ReShape Lifesciences has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $725.00.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

About ReShape Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.