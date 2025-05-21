Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 23rd

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0855 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.73.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
