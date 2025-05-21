Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 23rd

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0855 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.