XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Announces Earnings Results

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. XWELL had a negative return on equity of 88.27% and a negative net margin of 46.82%.
XWELL Price Performance
XWEL opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. XWELL has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.70.
About XWELL
