XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Announces Earnings Results

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. XWELL had a negative return on equity of 88.27% and a negative net margin of 46.82%.

XWELL Price Performance

XWEL opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. XWELL has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

Get XWELL alerts:

About XWELL

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

Receive News & Ratings for XWELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XWELL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.