Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider – May 20th

D-Wave Quantum, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Moderna, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture and sell drugs and medical treatments. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the healthcare sector and potentially benefit from advances in drug development, patent protections and global demand for medicines. As with other equities, their performance can be influenced by clinical trial results, regulatory approvals and industry competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.19. 253,980,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,018,328. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $5.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $749.39. 1,564,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,254. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $796.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $805.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $710.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.44. 39,372,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,470,609. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,819,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321,172. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. Moderna has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $170.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.85. 8,437,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,428,321. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $195.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Read More