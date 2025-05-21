DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market capitalization of $371.66 million and $11.88 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106,883.08 or 1.00312848 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,692.28 or 1.00133782 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s genesis date was April 24th, 2024. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Bitcoin) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Bitcoin) is 0.00369445 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $10,687,106.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON using one of the exchanges listed above.

