Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Trimmed by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,528 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $75.67.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
