Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 192.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $163.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.93. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

