Elequin Capital LP Has $93,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 431.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

