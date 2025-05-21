Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $13,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

DFSU opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

