Elequin Capital LP Invests $172,000 in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,097,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,247,000 after purchasing an additional 801,838 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 301,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 151,344 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

