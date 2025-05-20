Royal Bank of Canada Has $98.99 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.50% of Zebra Technologies worth $98,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $297.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.74. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.