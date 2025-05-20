Royal Bank of Canada Has $98.99 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.50% of Zebra Technologies worth $98,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.9%
NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $297.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.74. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies
In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.73.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
