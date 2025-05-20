Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $96,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

SOXX opened at $211.85 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

