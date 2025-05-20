Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $3.07 Million Position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 58,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. VanEck CLO ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $50.12 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.