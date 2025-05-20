Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $10.75 Million Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 323,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $10,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,158,000 after acquiring an additional 106,203 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,069,000 after purchasing an additional 290,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 820,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after purchasing an additional 313,689 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78,037.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 782,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,649,000 after purchasing an additional 781,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

ACLS opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.81. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $192.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.86 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

