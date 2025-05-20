Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 845,646 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.23% of Aviat Networks worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Stock Down 1.4%

Aviat Networks stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $258.92 million, a PE ratio of -101.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVNW

Aviat Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.