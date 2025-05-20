Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,637,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,183,000 after acquiring an additional 136,586 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,284,000 after acquiring an additional 136,347 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $346.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $358.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.53. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

