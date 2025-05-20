Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 597 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LCTU opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $67.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.03.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.