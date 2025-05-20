Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 2,444 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after buying an additional 1,587,420 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,651,000 after buying an additional 1,499,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after buying an additional 1,345,357 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $233.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.44.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
