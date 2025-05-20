Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 2,444 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after buying an additional 1,587,420 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,651,000 after buying an additional 1,499,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after buying an additional 1,345,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $233.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.