Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 514,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after buying an additional 281,733 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,971,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 242,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,602,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 236,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,078,000 after buying an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

EMB stock opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $93.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.27.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4023 per share. This represents a $4.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

