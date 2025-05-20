Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 197.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 55,964 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 372,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Price Performance

BUFR opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.61. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

