Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 1.7%

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $161.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,009 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.62% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

Further Reading

