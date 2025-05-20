Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.

NYSE:EMD opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

