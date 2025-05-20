Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Announces Quarterly Dividend of $28.00 (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 28.00 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $112.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

OTCMKTS FMBL opened at $5,700.00 on Tuesday. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 1 year low of $4,510.00 and a 1 year high of $5,800.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,682.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,666.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $136.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.42 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

