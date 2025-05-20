Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 19th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, TeraWulf, Iris Energy, and Hut 8 are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are publicly traded equity securities whose value is tied to Bitcoin, either because the issuing company holds bitcoin on its balance sheet or derives its revenue from Bitcoin-related activities such as mining, trading platforms or payment services. By buying these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem without needing to own the digital coins themselves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,955,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,402,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.64. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $16.08. 16,782,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,898,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 6.82. MARA has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,455,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,224,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 89.04 and a beta of 4.36. CleanSpark has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $20.64.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.93. 9,140,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,224,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 4.74. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87.

TeraWulf (WULF)

TeraWulf stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.83. 19,912,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,723,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 3.00. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

IREN traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,042,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,157,369. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,527,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,388. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95.

