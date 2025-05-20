The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,227 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $69,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 23,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Allstate by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Allstate by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $209.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.66 and a fifty-two week high of $212.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

