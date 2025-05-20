Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 549 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $94,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,340,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3,698.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,023.33.

NVR Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,296.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,170.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,860.67. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,562.85 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.