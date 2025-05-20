Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 21,997 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $54,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $521.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $433.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $545.43.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

