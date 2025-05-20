Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires 4,470 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,281,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,260 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Kenvue by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 526,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 332,929 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $1,956,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $41,436,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

