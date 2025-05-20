Wilshire Advisors LLC Has $58.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wilshire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 827,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,590 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 21.2% of Wilshire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wilshire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after buying an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,590,000 after buying an additional 2,548,622 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $81.84. The stock has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.