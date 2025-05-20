AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.95.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $185.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $327.92 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,199.90. This represents a 20.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

