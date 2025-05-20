Waverly Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,841 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

