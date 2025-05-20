Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 5,759 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waverly Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Waverly Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

